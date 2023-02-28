Left Menu

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 6.16 pc in January

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 6.16 per cent in January from 5.50 per cent in December, mainly due to rise in prices of certain food items.In a statement on Tuesday, the labour ministry also said that food inflation stood at 5.69 per cent in January as against 4.10 per cent in December.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 19:45 IST
Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 6.16 pc in January

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 6.16 per cent in January from 5.50 per cent in December, mainly due to rise in prices of certain food items.

In a statement on Tuesday, the labour ministry also said that food inflation stood at 5.69 per cent in January as against 4.10 per cent in December. In January 2022, it stood at 6.22 per cent.

''Year-on-Year inflation for the month (of January) stood at 6.16 per cent compared to 5.50 per cent for the previous month (of December 2022) and 5.84 per cent during the corresponding month (January 2022) a year before,'' the labour ministry said.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for January increased by 0.5 points to 132.8 points compared to December 2022.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the housing group, which contributed 0.40 percentage points to the total change.

On an item basis, house rent, wheat, wheat atta, cow milk, apple, banana, orange, brinjal, lady finger, kundru, cumin seed/jira, egg hen, cooked meal, pan finished, zarda, medicine allopathic and toilet soap, among others, became costlier.

According to the statement, the increase was largely checked by fall in prices of potato, poultry chicken, sunflower oil, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, peas, onion, soyabean oil, capsicum, french beans, green coriander leaves, radish and tomato, among other commodities.

In terms of the index, Coimbatore recorded the maximum increase of 3 points while Labac-Silchar registered the maximum decrease of 1.5 points.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling CPI-IW every month. It is based on retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023