US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Treasury yields rise

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Treasury yields rise

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose on bets of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.62 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 32,873.47. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.05 points, or 0.13%, at 3,977.19, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.93 points, or 0.14%, to 11,451.05 at the opening bell.

