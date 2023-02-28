Divgi TorqTransfer Systems raises Rs 185 crore from anchor investors

Automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems on Tuesday said it has raised more than Rs 185 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens on Wednesday.

The company has decided to allot 31.43 lakh equity shares to 12 funds at Rs 590 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 185.45 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Quant MF, Edelweiss MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Nippon India MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Aurigin Master Fund and Bengal Finance and Investment Pvt Ltd are among the anchor investors.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 39.34 lakh shares by investors and other selling shareholders.

As part of the OFS, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, NRJN Family Trust, Bharat Bhalchandra Divgi, Sanjay Bhalchandra Divgi, Ashish Anant Divgi, Arun Ramdas Idgunji and Kishore Mangesh Kalbag will offload shares.

The public issue, with a price band of Rs 560-590 a share will be open for public subscription during March 1-3.

At the upper-end of the price, the IPO is expected to fetch a little more than Rs 412 crore.

About 75 per cent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment for its manufacturing facilities and general corporate purposes.

Inga Ventures and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on March 14 on the BSE and NSE.

