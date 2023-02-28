Kerala: One dead, several others injured in firecracker explosion in Enakulam's manufacturing unit

One person died and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Varapuzha in Ernakulam district on Tuesday. At least three children were among the injured. All affected were moved to a nearby private hospital.

The identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained. The fire-cracking unit was totally destroyed in the explosion. The cause of the explosion is not clear. The pyrotechnic devices were stored in a shed near an old house that has been completely destroyed.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

