Kerala: One dead, several others injured in firecracker explosion in Enakulam's manufacturing unit
One person has died and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Varapuzha in Ernakulam district on Tuesday.
ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 21:00 IST
One person died and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Varapuzha in Ernakulam district on Tuesday. At least three children were among the injured. All affected were moved to a nearby private hospital.
The identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained. The fire-cracking unit was totally destroyed in the explosion. The cause of the explosion is not clear. The pyrotechnic devices were stored in a shed near an old house that has been completely destroyed.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
