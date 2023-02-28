Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL72 BIZ-2NDLD GDP GROWTH India's growth slows to 4.4% in Dec quarter on manufacturing woes New Delhi: India's economic growth slowed to 4.4 per cent in the December quarter on continued weakness in the manufacturing sector and rising borrowing costs hurting demand, ahead of a crisis at Adani group and predictions of a hot summer.

DEL21 PM-BUDGET-2ND LD TECH Tech use will help India become developed nation by 2047: PM Modi New Delhi: Technology will help India achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he outlined the massive and modern digital infrastructure being created to ensure that benefits of digital revolution reach all citizens.

DEL42 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty extend decline to 8th day as oil & gas, IT stocks wilt on inflation worries Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty slid for the eighth straight day to close at four-month lows on Tuesday as growing worries over interest rate hikes to stem inflation and FII selling unnerved investors.

DEL75 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee gains 21 paise to close at 82.58 against US dollar New Delhi: The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to close at 82.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday as suspected RBI intervention bolstered the sentiment amid continued FII outflows and firm crude oil prices.

DCM68 BIZ-LD MSME SCHEME Industry asks govt to make Vivad se Vishwas scheme attractive for MSMEs New Delhi: The industry has suggested that the Vivad se Vishwas scheme announced in the Budget for MSMEs should be made attractive in terms of reimbursements and interest rates, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

DCM41 BIZ-FISCAL DEFICIT Fiscal deficit touches 67.8 pc of full-year target at end of January: Govt data New Delhi: The central government's fiscal deficit touched 67.8 per cent of the full-year target at the end of January due to higher expenses and lower revenue realisations, according to official data released on Tuesday.

DEL29 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 110; silver declines Rs 550 New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 110 to Rs 55,550 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in global rates of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. DCM69 BIZ-STOCKS-LD ADANI Most of Adani Group stocks bounce back New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Shares of eight of the ten listed firms of the Adani Group ended with gains on Tuesday after taking a beating in recent sessions.

