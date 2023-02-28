Left Menu

Not climax, move scene by scene: Kamal Haasan on alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu

Amid the buzz over Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) probable alliance with DMK, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that one should not jump to the climax rather the story (of any alliance in elections) should move scene by scene.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 21:14 IST
Not climax, move scene by scene: Kamal Haasan on alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the buzz over Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) probable alliance with DMK, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that one should not jump to the climax rather the story (of any alliance in elections) should move scene by scene. The MNM chief's remarks came while inaugurating a photo exhibition on Chief Minister MK Stalin here, a day ahead of the DMK chief's 70th birthday celebrations on Wednesday.

"Can't say about the alliance now, we have to move scene by scene and not go to climax now. Scene by scene should carry the story," Haasan said. The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief who recently campaigned for the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode (East) by-election was invited to inaugurate the exhibition which is being held as part of the number of events organised by the DMK for the birthday celebrations.

Calling Stalin a "friend", he said that his bond is beyond politics. Heaping praise on the Chief Minister, Haasan said that he has reached the position by facing and accepting challenges. "MK Stalin and I are friends. It is beyond politics. Son of a great leader, CM is the one who has reached this position gradually by accepting the challenge. This is no time to talk politics," he said.

Reacting to the statement by Haasan, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said that Kamal Haasan is a like-minded leader and a "good friend" of Chief Minister Stalin. "Kamal Haasan is a like-minded leader. He has been a good friend of our leaders MK Stalin and Kalaignar. It's our leader's 70th birthday and Kamal came here to give his respects. That's what we do in Tamil Nadu. We respect each other," he said.

He further said that his party ensured a grand alliance in Tamil Nadu in 2019 and added that the DMK alliance will win all Lok Sabha seats in the state. "In 2019, the DMK ensured that a grand alliance was formed in Tamil Nadu. We swept the elections and we continue to do so. Our leaders have shown that in the 2024 elections also, all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu will be won by the DMK alliance," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023