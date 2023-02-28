Left Menu

Asian Development Bank agrees to provide Rs 1311.20 funds for Himachal Pradesh tourism infra: CM Sukhu

The multi-crore project comes under Phase-1 of the proposed infrastructure development program said CM Sukhu, adding further that the State Government has been laying special emphasis on making Himachal the best tourist destination in India by developing unexplored tourist places in a phased manner.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 21:29 IST
Asian Development Bank agrees to provide Rs 1311.20 funds for Himachal Pradesh tourism infra: CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to provide Rs 1311.20 crores of funds for the Himachal Pradesh tourism projects in order to strengthen the tourism infrastructure, revealed Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Tuesday. The multi-crore project comes under Phase-1 of the proposed infrastructure development program said CM Sukhu, adding further that the State Government has been laying special emphasis on making Himachal the best tourist destination in India by developing unexplored tourist places in a phased manner.

Addressing the matter further, CM Sukhu said, the project would help in the sustainable development of the tourism sector, which has been one of the priorities of his government's flagship schemes. The project components to be covered under the first phase are the beautification of Palampur, the convention center at Dharamshala, the thematic cum green Park at Pragpur, the wellness center at Dharamshala, Shimla, Nadaun and Kullu-Manali, high-end fountain tourist facility at Dharamshala, and several other, CM Sukhu added.

Among other major developments being undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh government detailed by CM Sukhu includes, wayside amenities at Mandi-Kullu National Highway, Nadaun and Kaleshwar Mahadev Kangra, rafting cum water park complex at Nadaun, Water sports equipment as shikaras, houseboats, jetties, water biking at Pong Dam, at Tattapani, Nadaun, and Bangana, etc would be developed. Marking the state development in tourism ahead, the CM said, "It is a matter of pride for us that Himachal Pradesh has topped the country in the tourism sector and was adjudged as the Best Mountain destination, the Best Adventure destination and for its Best Scenic Roads in India, in the India, Today Awards ceremony at New Delhi recently."

Other major components of the CM's address include the state government's focus on developing adventure, religion, rural, health, religious, and weekend tourism in the days to come. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

