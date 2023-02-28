Delhi: Two Judo Karate players held in robbery case

Delhi police arrested two national-level Judo Karate players for alleged involvement in a robbery case, said police on Tuesday. The alleged accused have been identified as Kunal Vats (19) and Yesh Bhardwaj (23), added the police.

According to Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshawardhan, "on the intervening night of 20-21 Feb an incident of robbery was reported at PS Chhawla, wherein the complainant stated that while they were going in their car along with their three labourers on Paprawat Rod, a white car came in front of them and two persons came out of the car. One person was having a weapon-type article and another person forcefully robbed his cash and mobile phone and fled from the spot." A case under Indian Penal Code was registered at Chhawla police station and an investigation was taken up.

On February 24, a tip-off was received by the team that two persons who are involved in a recent robbery case are currently roaming in the area of Najafgarh, selling robbed mobile phones. On the basis of a tipoff, the two persons were apprehended from Anaj Mandi, Najafgarh, by the team.

On interrogation, they disclosed that their parents did not give them pocket money for their personal expenses, so in order to fulfil their personal expenses they decided to rob someone at night by hiding the number plate of their car. After that as per plan they robbed a tent house owner who was going in a Mahindra car, using their toy gun they took cash 12000 rupees and one mobile phone from the tent owner. (ANI)

