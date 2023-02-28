Left Menu

ICCR to hold meet on international relations on March 17, 18

As per the schedule that has been drawn up, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the inaugural address.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:14 IST
ICCR to hold meet on international relations on March 17, 18
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations is all set to organise a National Conference on International Relations, a first-of-its-kind initiative to focus on education in the international arena in the national capital. The conference will be organised at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital on March 17 and 18.

"More than 50 top national universities of the country have been invited to participate in the two-day seminar. These universities have a course in International Relations as part of their curriculum," ICCR Chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe confirmed to ANI. It is also known that this conference will be in partnership with the premier university Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU).

As per the schedule that has been drawn up, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the inaugural address. A session will also be conducted by Foreign Secretary and G20 Sherpa. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been invited to the closing session. In the two days conference, various facets of India's international relations will be touched upon. Heads of Department (HoDs) of these universities have been invited for this 2-day affair.

On being asked about the need for holding such an initiative for the first time ever, Shahastrabuddhe said, "To create understanding in India's policy which has seen a visible change over the years, especially in the last decade or so. Our foreign policy under PM Modi is assertive, confident and impactful. The students need to be able to understand its significance." IR is studied from a theoretical perspective as it attempts to provide a conceptual framework within which to analytically study international relations.

The International Relations courses in India include BA in Political Science, BA in International Relations, MA in Political Science, MA in International Relations, MPhil in Political Science and PhD in Political Science. Some of the top universities in India that teach IR include Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia, Mumbai University, and Jadavpur University, Ashoka University amongst others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023