HOTMAIL & SHOWREEL FOUNDER SABEER BHATIA ADVOCATES FOR ZERO CARBON EMISSION - LAUNCHES FIRST EDITION OF PROJECT CARBON SHUNYA IN DELHI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, 02 March 2023: Hotmail and ShowReel founder Sabeer Bhatia launched the first edition of "Project Carbon Shunya" in Delhi to promote awareness around the importance of attaining Zero Carbon emissions in India. The Sabeer-led initiative aims at uniting changemakers and trailblazers in the country to initiate a dialogue towards imperative climate concerns such as global warming and rising pollution levels. The cycling campaign addresses these concerns and proposes solutions to minimize its impact for a sustainable future. Air pollution is one of the most significant health and environmental concerns across the globe. The economic impact of this issue is also massive as it attributes to 11.65% of deaths globally. Today, India is one of the leading contributors to this critical global concern and the alarming pollution levels in the country are now also hampering the economy adversely. It is of paramount importance to take immediate action to reduce its effect on the country. The Project Carbon Shunya initiative is a step forward taken to encourage people to use pollution-free transport in the country. Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the event on Saturday at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi. 60 cycling enthusiasts from the city participated in the first edition of the campaign including Major General Vikram Dev Dogra (also known as the Iron Man of India), Ali Rizvi, (Secretary DPE), Alkesh Sharma (Secretary MEITY), Javed Yunus (Co-Founder, Showreel), Subhonil Ghoshal (Managing Director, Accenture) along with others. Leading Govt. organizations also contributed to the campaign including Oil India Limited (OIL), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Gas Authority of India (GAIL), Indian Compressors Limited (ICL) and IDFC Bank to promote a cleaner and greener environment. The campaign aims to contribute to PM Modi and the government's target of achieving Zero Carbon emissions by 2070. Sabeer Bhatia, Co-founder of Showreel, said, "The Hon'ble Prime Minister has been pushing government bodies to relentlessly work towards spreading awareness about the urgency and importance of attaining Zero Carbon emissions in our country. Project Carbon Shunya is aimed at achieving our PM's vision and encourage people to take small steps in the right direction for a sustainable and healthier tomorrow. It is time for us to put our foot forward and pedal our way to a sustainable tomorrow." Honourable Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur on Project Carbon Shunya said, "We are actively working on different initiatives around the country to help achieve the goal of net-zero emissions as mentioned by our Honourable Prime Minister at the Glasgow Conference on five elixirs. Project Carbon Shunya is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a cleaner and greener environment. It is our responsibility to lead by example and participate in such events aimed at addressing national concerns. Together, we can make a difference and create a more sustainable future for the generations to come." (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

