BRIEF-Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Invites Opposition To Join In 'Stabilising Economy', Says Can Accordingly Decide On Holding General, Presidential Elections - Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 00:10 IST
March 7 (Reuters) -
* SRI LANKAN PRESIDENT RANIL WICKREMESINGHE INVITES OPPOSITION TO JOIN IN 'STABILISING ECONOMY', SAYS CAN ACCORDINGLY DECIDE ON HOLDING GENERAL, PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS - TWEET Source text [https://bit.ly/3Yr8H7U]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement