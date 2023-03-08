BRIEF-Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Invites Opposition To Join In 'Stabilising Economy', Says Can Accordingly Decide On Holding General, Presidential Elections - Tweet

March 7 (Reuters) -

* SRI LANKAN PRESIDENT RANIL WICKREMESINGHE INVITES OPPOSITION TO JOIN IN 'STABILISING ECONOMY', SAYS CAN ACCORDINGLY DECIDE ON HOLDING GENERAL, PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS - TWEET Source text [https://bit.ly/3Yr8H7U]

