Punjab govt proposes allocation of Rs 1,000 cr for crop diversification; to start crop insurance scheme: Finance Minister says while tabling budget.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:44 IST
