Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical ties up with Fermenta Biotech

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical on Monday said it has partnered with Fermenta Biotech to manufacture Areola cream to soothe and protect cracked nipples and adjoining areas of breastfeeding moms.

This is an exclusive collaboration and for the first time, an Areola cream for lactating mothers is being launched in India and globally, the leading contract manufacturing drug firm said in a statement.

''The collaboration aimed at manufacturing Areola cream for lactating mothers is just a starting point to transform women and maternal healthcare in India,'' Akums Joint Managing Director Sandeep Jain said.

As part of this association with Fermenta, the novel technology that has been used will be further explored and used in various formulations to treat other critical conditions like psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis, nappy rashes etc, he added.

Fermenta Biotech CEO Prashant Nagre said the product has been formulated keeping in mind the pain or discomfort that lactating mothers go through.

''This is an innovative product as it will encourage mothers to breastfeed without feeling discomfort and continue for two years,'' he added.

As per the industry estimates, the global sore nipple cream segment is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.4 per cent.

