Left Menu

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical ties up with Fermenta Biotech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 13:24 IST
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical ties up with Fermenta Biotech
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical on Monday said it has partnered with Fermenta Biotech to manufacture Areola cream to soothe and protect cracked nipples and adjoining areas of breastfeeding moms.

This is an exclusive collaboration and for the first time, an Areola cream for lactating mothers is being launched in India and globally, the leading contract manufacturing drug firm said in a statement.

''The collaboration aimed at manufacturing Areola cream for lactating mothers is just a starting point to transform women and maternal healthcare in India,'' Akums Joint Managing Director Sandeep Jain said.

As part of this association with Fermenta, the novel technology that has been used will be further explored and used in various formulations to treat other critical conditions like psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis, nappy rashes etc, he added.

Fermenta Biotech CEO Prashant Nagre said the product has been formulated keeping in mind the pain or discomfort that lactating mothers go through.

''This is an innovative product as it will encourage mothers to breastfeed without feeling discomfort and continue for two years,'' he added.

As per the industry estimates, the global sore nipple cream segment is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023