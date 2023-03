BRIEF-Credit Suisse, UBS & Key Regulators Racing To Thrash Out Merger Of Switzerland’S Two Biggest Banks As Soon As Saturday Evening - Ft

Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE, UBS & KEY REGULATORS RACING TO THRASH OUT MERGER OF SWITZERLAND'S TWO BIGGEST BANKS AS SOON AS SATURDAY EVENING - FT

* SNB AND REGULATOR FINMA TOLD INTERNATIONAL COUNTERPARTS THEY REGARD A DEAL WITH UBS AS THE ONLY OPTION TO ARREST A COLLAPSE IN CONFIDENCE IN CREDIT SUISSE - FT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

