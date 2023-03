BRIEF-Litigation Firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan Comments On Potential Legal Action By Holders Of Credit Suisse’S At1 Capital Instruments After UBS Deal Announcement

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan : * LITIGATION FIRM QUINN EMANUEL URQUHART & SULLIVAN COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL LEGAL ACTION BY HOLDERS OF CREDIT SUISSE'S AT1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS AFTER UBS DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT

* QUINN EMANUEL URQUHART & SULLIVAN - TEAM IN DISCUSSIONS WITH HOLDERS OF CREDIT SUISSE'S AT1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS ABOUT POSSIBLE LEGAL ACTIONS * QUINN EMANUEL URQUHART & SULLIVAN - CALL FOR BONDHOLDERS OF CREDIT SUISSE'S AT1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS LIKELY TO BE CONVENED TO TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 22 Further company coverage:

