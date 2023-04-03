US reporter Gershkovich appeals against arrest in Russia - Interfax, citing court
American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, has appealed against his detention through his lawyers, Interfax news agency reported, citing the court.
