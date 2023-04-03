Left Menu

IAEA chief Grossi to visit Moscow on Wednesday - Russian diplomat

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:47 IST
IAEA chief Grossi to visit Moscow on Wednesday - Russian diplomat

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Moscow on Wednesday, Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told state television on Monday.

Ulyanov said Grossi would meet with a Russian delegation and that they would discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, located in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine, near the front line of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023