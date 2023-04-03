IAEA chief Grossi to visit Moscow on Wednesday - Russian diplomat

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Moscow on Wednesday, Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told state television on Monday.

Ulyanov said Grossi would meet with a Russian delegation and that they would discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, located in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine, near the front line of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

