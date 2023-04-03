Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Passenger from Colombo intercepted at Chennai airport, gold worth Rs 36 lakh seized

A passenger, who arrived from Colombo, was intercepted at Chennai airport on Monday for carrying gold weighing 697 grams valued at Rs 35.81 lakh, Chennai customs said.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:51 IST
Tamil Nadu: Passenger from Colombo intercepted at Chennai airport, gold worth Rs 36 lakh seized
The photo shared by Chennai Customs. (Photo/Twitter: @ChennaiCustoms). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger, who arrived from Colombo, was intercepted at Chennai airport on Monday for carrying gold weighing 697 grams valued at Rs 35.81 lakh, Chennai customs said. Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "Based on Intel, one pax who arrived from Colombo by flight UL-121 on 30.03.2023 was intercepted by Customs. On search of his person, gold of 24K purity totally weighing 697 grams valued at Rs35.81 lakh was recovered/ seized under the Customs Act, 1962."

Last week, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized foreign currency valued at Rs 55.83 lakh at Chennai airport and nabbed two passengers carrying the foreign currency, said the official Twitter handle of Chennai customs. On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, two passengers bound to Singapore by Flight SQ529 were intercepted. 0n examination of their baggage, foreign currency valued at 55.83 Lakh was found concealed in their baggage and the same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi airport by flight 6E 1404 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form weighing 1063 grams in total concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. The accused has been identified as Muhammed, a native of Kunnamkulam in the Thrissur district, said a source from custom department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023