CM Sukhu to preside over State-level Himachal Day function at Kaza on April 15

Himachal Day is observed every year on April 15, marking the formation of the state of Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over the State-level Himachal Day function at Spiti at Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district on April 15. Himachal Day is observed every year on April 15, marking the formation of the state of Himachal Pradesh.

A spokesperson of the state government informed today that the Speaker of HP Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania will attend the district-level Himachal Day function at Chamba. "Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will preside over the district-level function at Nahan in Sirmaur, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil at Hamirpur, Agriculture Minister, Chander Kumar at Dharmshala in Kangra, Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan at Una, Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi at Bilaspur, Education Minister, Rohit Thakur at Shimla, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh at Solan, Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh at Mandi, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sunder Singh Thakur at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi will preside over the district level function at Kullu district," he added.

Further, the spokesperson also said, "Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Mohan Lal Brakta will be accompanied by Education Minister, Rohit Thakur at Shimla, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Ram Kumar with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh at Solan and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Ashish Butail will be accompanied by Agriculture Minister, Chander Kumar at Dharmshala in Kangra". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

