Left Menu

City Superintendent of Police's driver injured in alleged accidental firing in MP's Gwalior

The incident occurred when the driver, Kendra Singh, was sitting in the official vehicle on Sunday late night. The bullet passed through the roof of the vehicle after hitting the neck and head of the driver.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:19 IST
City Superintendent of Police's driver injured in alleged accidental firing in MP's Gwalior
ASP Rajesh Dandotiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A driver of City Superintendent of Police (CSP) sustained bullet injuries due to an alleged accidental firing in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Monday. The incident occurred when the driver, Kendra Singh, was sitting in the official vehicle on Sunday late night. The bullet passed through the roof of the vehicle after hitting the neck and head of the driver.

After the incident, the police officer admitted him to the trauma centre of Jaya Arogya Hospital in the district where he was operated and kept under observation of doctors for 48 hours. The condition of the driver is said to be stable. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "In the Prima facie, the incident appeared as an accidental firing which may have been caused while lifting some luggage in the car or while taking out the pistol from the bag."

Kendra Singh is the driver of Ravi Bhadoria, CSP Maharajpura and his condition is out of danger now. The forensic team is investigating the matter and the situation will be clear post investigation, ASP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023