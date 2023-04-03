Left Menu

Ukraine extends gas import deal with Slovak's Eustream

Updated: 03-04-2023 19:28 IST
Ukraine's state-run gas transit operator GTSO and Slovak operator Eustream have agreed to extend until Sept. 30 a daily 42 million cubic meters (mcm) gas import route for Ukraine, GTSO said on Monday.

Eustream has provided the increased amount in line with an agreement reached in February 2022 to temporarily increase gas export capacity to Ukraine through the interconnection at Budince to 42 mcm.

