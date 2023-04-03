AIADMK executive meeting to be held on Apr 7
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The AIADMK's executive meeting will be held here on Friday, the first such meeting after K Palaniswwami was elevated as the party's general secretary. The meeting will be held at the party headquarters here on April 7, under the leadership of Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussein, a party release said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- Presidium
- K Palaniswwami
- Tamil Magan Hussein
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIADMK attempts to raise issues in TN Assembly leading to a din during Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's Budget presentation.
Tamil Nadu Budget Session : AIADMK stages walkout from Assembly
AIADMK alleges malpractice in TNPSC exam
"Decision of 1.4 cr party workers": AIADMK on EPS' win in GS election
Edappadi Palaniswami declared AIADMK Gen Secy after Madras High Court rejects OPS faction's challenge