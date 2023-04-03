Left Menu

NFL achieves record urea production of 39.35 lakh tonnes urea last fiscal

This also includes the highest-ever urea sales of 53.70 lakh tonnes. For the first time, NFL has crossed 10 lakh tonnes mark in terms of sale of PK fertilizers, the state-owned firm said.NFL has five urea plants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:02 IST
NFL achieves record urea production of 39.35 lakh tonnes urea last fiscal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Monday said it has achieved a record 39.35 lakh tonnes of urea during the last fiscal.

In the previous financial year, it produced 35.23 lakh tonnes of urea.

According to a regulatory filing, the company informed that its overall capacity utilisation stood at 122 per cent during FY2022-23.

The company has also made record production of Industrial Products.

''On sales front, the company achieved total fertilizer sale of over 66.72 lakh tonnes, which is best-ever sales performance of the company. This also includes the highest-ever urea sales of 53.70 lakh tonnes. For the first time, NFL has crossed 10 lakh tonnes mark in terms of sale of P&K fertilizers,'' the state-owned firm said.

NFL has five urea plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023