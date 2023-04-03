NFL achieves record urea production of 39.35 lakh tonnes urea last fiscal

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Monday said it has achieved a record 39.35 lakh tonnes of urea during the last fiscal.

In the previous financial year, it produced 35.23 lakh tonnes of urea.

According to a regulatory filing, the company informed that its overall capacity utilisation stood at 122 per cent during FY2022-23.

The company has also made record production of Industrial Products.

''On sales front, the company achieved total fertilizer sale of over 66.72 lakh tonnes, which is best-ever sales performance of the company. This also includes the highest-ever urea sales of 53.70 lakh tonnes. For the first time, NFL has crossed 10 lakh tonnes mark in terms of sale of P&K fertilizers,'' the state-owned firm said.

NFL has five urea plants.

