Left Menu

Body of man found in plastic bag in Delhi's Paharganj

A body of man packed in plastic bag was recovered in Delhi's Paharganj area on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:02 IST
Body of man found in plastic bag in Delhi's Paharganj
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A body of man packed in plastic bag was recovered in Delhi's Paharganj area on Monday. Delhi Police recevied a PCR call at Nabi Karim police station at 7.27 am on Monday regarding a body in plastic bag in Chinot Basti area.

Delhi Police team reached to spot and found a body of a man aged around 30-35 years packed in a plastic bag. There were injury marks on the head. Police said sincere efforts were made for identification of deceased but could not be identifed. According to Delhi Police, on inspection of crime scene and its surroundings, blood stains were found inside Gali No 10, Multani Dhanda which was due to dragging of body.

Primary investigation raised suspicion on a person living in a house located about 80 metre from scene of crime, but he was absconding, said police. The body was sent to RML Hospital for autposy. A case under sections 302/201 IPC was registered at Nabi Karim police station and the investigation is in progress.

CCTV footage of the area and surroundings is being examined to gather leads. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and arrest of the accused person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023