OPEC production cuts not advisable given market uncertainty, White House official says
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:53 IST
OPEC production cuts are not advisable given market uncertainty, a White House official said on Monday.
John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, said the White House had made that clear to OPEC and added that the United States will continue to work with producers and consumers to ensure growth and lower prices for consumers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement