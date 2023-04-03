Left Menu

Ukraine still fighting hard for Bakhmut, more aid coming -White House official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:24 IST
Ukraine is still fighting hard for Bakhmut and the battle is not over, a White House official said on Monday.

Ukrainians have not been repulsed from the city, John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, told reporters, adding that an additional assistance package for Ukraine could be expected this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

