Left Menu

CCI approves Haldiram group merger plan

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of entire shareholding of six entities by SBP Packagings SBP.The regulator also approved the acquisition of certain shareholding in SBP by C-Flex.C-Flex group is engaged in the production and sale of flexible packaging materials and is ultimately owned and controlled by Wendel SE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:31 IST
CCI approves Haldiram group merger plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the proposed combination involving the demerger of the FMCG business of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods into Haldiram Snacks Food. Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd (HSPL) and Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd (HFIPL) are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of packaged foods products. The proposed combination involves demerger of FMCG businesses of HSPL and HFIPL (currently housed under HSPL and HFIPL and their various associates / subsidiaries), through an NCLT-approved scheme of arrangement, according to an official release. Upon completion of the demerger, the existing shareholders of HSPL and HFIPL will acquire 56 per cent and 44 per cent shareholding in Haldirams Snacks Food Pvt Ltd (HSFPL), the release said.

Post the transaction, HSFPL a newly incorporated entity would undertake the FMCG business i.e currently undertaken by HFIPL and HSPL, respectively. The fair-trade regulator CCI also cleared the merger between Koninklijke DSM NV (DSM) and Firmenich International SA (Firmenich). DSM is the ultimate parent company of the DSM group which is active in nutrition, health and bioscience.

The proposed combination involves a merger between DSM and Firmenich to form DSM-Firmenich, a Swiss-domiciled company whose shares are proposed to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam, according to a release. Firmenich is engaged in the production and supply of fragrances, flavours, aroma chemicals, rosin resin and turpentine.

Separately, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a share swap for the acquisition of the C-Flex India entities by SBP from C-Flex. SBP Packagings (SBP) is engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials and is an affiliate of Premji Invest Group.

In another release, the regulator said it has cleared the deal. The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of entire shareholding of six entities by SBP Packagings (SBP).

The regulator also approved the acquisition of certain shareholding in SBP by C-Flex.

C-Flex group is engaged in the production and sale of flexible packaging materials and is ultimately owned and controlled by Wendel SE. Deals beyond a certain threshold require the approval of CCI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023