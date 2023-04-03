Left Menu

Passengers advised to wear masks on flights, Centre tells cricketer-turned-MP Harbhajan Singh

Concerned about the rising number of cases of Covid in India and the H3N2 virus, Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has asked the union government if there is any proposal to re-introduce compulsory wearing of masks on flights.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:42 IST
By Payal Mehta In the prevailing 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (updated on 10 February 2023), the preferable use of masks in flights has been advised, the Central Government said on Monday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha MP, the MOS Civil Aviation General VK Singh (retd) on Monday said that the prevailing 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (updated on 10th February 2023), preferable use of the masks in flights has been advised.

"In view of the present global and Indian situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Government of India continues to closely monitor the evolving situation," Singh said in his written reply to the cricketer-turned-politician. As per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 3,641 new cases of Covid have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. And the number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,800. The total number of active cases of Covid in India is 20,219.

The total vaccination across the country stands at 220.66 crore under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

