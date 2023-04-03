Left Menu

Muted start to new quarter for European shares as inflation fears resurface

European shares were subdued on Monday, after ending a volatile quarter higher, while Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rallied as oil heavyweights jumped after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further lifted crude prices. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat on the first trading session of the new quarter, as a jump in oil prices stoked fears of persistent inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:44 IST
Muted start to new quarter for European shares as inflation fears resurface
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares were subdued on Monday, after ending a volatile quarter higher, while Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rallied as oil heavyweights jumped after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further lifted crude prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat on the first trading session of the new quarter, as a jump in oil prices stoked fears of persistent inflation. Crude prices surged more than 5%, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday.

Oil and gas shares were the top gainers, with the sub-index rising 4%, its best daily performance in over four months. UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index added 0.5% supported by over 4% gains in oil majors BP and Shell .

A rise in U.S. and European bond yields weighed on rate-sensitive technology shares, down 1%. "The move by OPEC+ is particularly unhelpful for central banks who, while being worried about sticky inflation, are becoming increasingly concerned about pushing rates up from their current levels," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note. "These concerns are especially pertinent given recent worries about financial stability, as yields edge back toward their recent peaks."

European shares ended the first quarter higher despite a global banking crisis but concerns persist about higher interest rates nudging the global economy into a recession. "A higher oil price is obviously good for energy producers, and the suggestion that it could lead to higher interest rates is good news for banks, as higher rates make it easier for them to make money," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"But elsewhere, it is not such great news, as a tighter monetary policy will drag on demand, potentially curtailing spending." Travel and leisure shares shed 1%.

S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone fell to 47.3 in March from February's 48.5, showing activity at struggling factories across the euro zone fell further last month. Unicredit was up 3.0%, as the bank started the first tranche of its share buyback programme on Monday of up to 2.34 billion euros ($2.53 billion).

Logistics firm DSV fell 4.8% after a share placement. UBS was down 2.9%, after Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group. Credit Suisse shed 2.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023