Assam: Massive fire breaks out at Guwahati Medical College, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening. According to officials of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, the fire broke out in a room of the Central Clinical Laboratory on the first floor of the old building of the government-run hospital.

The GMCH authorities immediately informed the fire service about the incident and four fire tenders were engaged to douse the flame. Later, the firefighters brought the situation under control.

The fire triggered panic among the patients and attendants at the hospital. GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said, "there is no casualty in the fire incident and all patient's nearby rooms have been evacuated immediately."

"We have doubted that an electric short circuit is the cause of the fire. The fire broke out in a laboratory room and a few types of equipment, and one fridge were damaged. We will conduct an inquiry on it," Dr Abhijit Sarma added. On the other hand, fire services officer S H Sikdar said that, after receiving the information they rushed to the spot and doused the flame. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

