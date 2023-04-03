Left Menu

Kalakshetra harassment case: Accused Prof Hari Padman sent to judicial custody till April 13

The magistrate on Monday sent Hari Padman, the dance professor at Chennai's Kalakshetra's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts to judicial custody till April 13 in an alleged sexual harassment case.

Visuals from outside Kalakshetra institution in Chennai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The magistrate on Monday sent Hari Padman, the dance professor at Chennai's Kalakshetra's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts to judicial custody till April 13 in an alleged sexual harassment case. Magistrate Subramanian ordered judicial custody for 11 days to the Kalakshestra Professor.

According to police sources, "Four witnesses have come forward and given evidence against the Assistant professor Hari Padman who is accused of sexual harassment in Rukmani Devi College of Fine Arts of Kalakshetra Foundation." Hari Padman would be kept in Puzhal Central Jail, the sources said.

Hari Padman, who was arrested on Monday in an alleged sexual harassment case, was produced in Saidapet Court. He was questioned by police officials at MGR Nagar Police Station since morning.

Before being produced in court, he was taken from MGR Nagar PS to Saidapet Government Hospital for a medical examination. Hari Padman, the dance professor was booked by the Adyar police on March 31 after a former student filed a complaint against him. "Chennai Police arrested Kalakshestra Professor Hari Padman following the complaint of sexual harassment from a former student. He was booked by Chennai Police on Friday," said police officials.

According to Chennai police officials, Padman was booked under various sections of the IPC sections including sexual harassment and relevant sections of the Women Harassment Act. The case has been registered under sections 354 (A), 509, 4 of the Woman Harassment Act, the police said.

The action came days after students of Kalakshetra Foundation's institute accused him of sexual harassment. Following the action, the Kalakshetra students' union which had been protesting over the delay in action against the professor and others, stopped their protest.

Kalakshetra students on Friday evening released a video saying that they have withdrawn their protest and also thanked the Tamil Nadu Women's Commission chairperson, media, law and order and other official bodies. Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts will remain closed till April 6 due to students' protest here demanding action against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed the students.

The Students Union of the institute had written to the Union's Culture Ministry demanding action against the Director and the Head of the Dance department of the institution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

