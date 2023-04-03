Army organises lecture on 'India's role in emerging world order'

Left Menu

The Indian Army on Monday organised the third General Sundarji Memorial Lecture at Manekshaw Centre to commemorate the memory of one of India's foremost military thinkers.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:11 IST
Third General Sundarji Memorial Lecture. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army on Monday organised the third General Sundarji Memorial Lecture at Manekshaw Centre to commemorate the memory of one of India's foremost military thinkers. The event was organised under the aegis of Mechanised Infantry Centre and School (MIC&S) and Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS).

It was attended by serving and retired officers of the three Services as well as literati and various think tanks. The lecture remembered the dynamic and visionary General K Sundarji, the 13th Chief of the Army Staff, who is also fondly called as the 'Father of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment'. In his keynote address, Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff said that the Nation has upheld its global image as an emerging leader by taking responsible roles at various occasions especially during pandemic; and the Indian Army stands fully committed and prepared to fulfil the Nation's expectations wherever possible.

The speakers for the event were India's former Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Shyam Saran and Lieutenant General Raj Shuka (retired) member of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and former Army Commander; who spoke on "India's Role in Shaping the Emerging World Order" and "Addressing National Security Challenges" respectively. The informative talks were followed by a question and answer session, wherein the audience interacted with the speakers on both the contemporary topics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

