G20 summit on 'Clean Energy for Greener Future' begins in Tripura

As a part of India's G20 presidency, the two-day G20 summit on the theme of 'Clean Energy for Greener Future' began here on Monday.Notably, the two-day Science-20 conference began at the Hapania International Fair Ground in Agartala. The participants will present consensus based science driven recommendations to policy makers.

About 75 delegates from different G20 Nations, international organisations, NITI Aayog is participating in the events including special invitees from various organisations of India.Other important participating institute are Indian National Science Academy, Indian Institute of Science, National Chemical Laboratory, National Institute of Ocean Technology, India Institute of Science Education and Research, IIT Delhi, International Monetary Fund, and Asian Development Bank etc. The group of G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation which plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The group of 20 comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States and European Union. India holds the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2012 to November 30, 2023.India is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda in consultation with other members and in response to developments in the global economy.

India is likely to have around 200 meetings and in the said meetings delegates from around 29 countries and 15 international organisations would participate. Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha also spoke about the preparedness and the glory of hosting a prestigious G20 meet.

The delegates will visit all the historical and attractive places of the state like Ujjayanta palace, and Nirmahal, among others. "Tripura is well prepared to host the delegates from the European and other countries of the world in the upcoming G20 summit which has been scheduled to be held on 3rd and 4th. This is in the great pleasure for the people of Tripura as for the first time such a huge kind of program of international standard is going to be held in the state," the CM said. (ANI)

