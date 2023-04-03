Left Menu

PM Modi lauds Nita Ambani's efforts to promote Indian art, culture; congratulates her on NMACC opening

Lauding Nita Ambani, the PM said that this endeavour will go a long way in making our art and culture accessible to a larger section of society and at the same time also encourage a vibrant socio-cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent a special message to the Ambanis on the launch of the cultural hub Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. "It is heartening to learn about the opening of the NMACC in Mumbai. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to everyone associated with the Cultural Centre on the occasion," the PM said in the message.

Lauding Nita Ambani, the PM said that this endeavour will go a long way in making our art and culture accessible to a larger section of society and at the same time also encourage a vibrant socio-cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world "It is indeed commendable that Smt. Nita Ambani Ji is leading this endeavour of the Ambani family with the aim of popularising our arts and culture. This showcases the unique Indian phenomenon of staying rooted to one's roots while also being committed to progress," PM Modi further said.

Modi also wished the best for the opening of NMACC. "May this cultural centre showcase to the nation and the world the pride of place art and culture have in our society. May the centre help in bringing together artists and art lovers from different parts of the country and the world," he wrote.

Modi also said that he was positive that this Cultural Centre will provide a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talent, which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally. "India is a vibrant, flourishing culture that has thrived for thousands of years. Our ancestors entrusted us with a rich treasure - be it language or literature, values or festivals, art or architecture, culture or cuisine," he said.

The letter further said that today, in every domain, the world is looking towards India to provide holistic solutions and leadership in many different domains, from nature to culture, from health to environment. At such a time, naturally, Indian culture and its various manifestations, such as music, dance, cinema and art are being welcomed worldwide and receiving unprecedented affection. "To impart greater momentum to this development, institutions that showcase and popularise our culture are crucial. I am positive that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will play an important role in this noble endeavour. The nation's Amrit Kaal is an opportunity to draw inspiration from our resplendent heritage and build an inclusive, strong and self-reliant India which celebrates its culture," he said adding, "May this Cultural Centre showcase to the nation and the world the pride of place art and culture have in our society." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

