Left Menu

Assam: Police seize 2,000 bottles of cough syrup in Karimganj, one apprehended

Police on Monday seized 2,000 bottles of Phensydyl cough syrup from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:41 IST
Assam: Police seize 2,000 bottles of cough syrup in Karimganj, one apprehended
Police seize 2,000 bottles of cough syrup in Karimganj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday seized 2,000 bottles of Phensydyl cough syrup from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border. Karimganj Police has apprehended one person in connection with this.

According to police, "In an operation, staff of Churaibari police watch post recovered 2,000 numbers of bottles of Phensydyl cough syrup from a truck." Further investigation is underway, the police said.

On April 1, a drug peddler was apprehended in the Patharkandi area of Karimganj district and eight soap boxes containing about 276 grams of suspected brown sugar (Grade-II) were seized from his possession, Assam police said. According to officials, the estimated value of seized contraband is around Rs 55 lakh.

"The arrested person has been identified as Kabir Uddin. We are further looking into the case," Gitartha Dev Sarma, DSP, Karimganj said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023