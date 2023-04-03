Left Menu

TN govt hands over land allotment order to Taiwanese shoemaker Hong Fu

Tamil Nadu on Monday set the ball rolling for Taiwan-based footwear maker Hong Fu to set up its manufacturing facility in the state by presenting the land allotment letter to it.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:49 IST
Tamil Nadu on Monday set the ball rolling for Taiwan-based footwear maker Hong Fu to set up its manufacturing facility in the state by presenting the land allotment letter to it. In April 2022, Hong Fu inked a pact with the state government in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin to set up a footwear manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in a three to five year period. An official release today said, land measuring 130 acres has been identified in Ranipet district for the project and the allotment order was presented to Hong Fu President T Y Chang in the presence of Minister of industries Thangam Thennarasu at an event in the Secretariat. Hong Fu manufactures footwear for various global brands and the proposed plant in Tamil Nadu would create 20,000 jobs, including 2,650 indirect. Industries department additional chief secretary S Krishan, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Managing Director E Sundaravalli, Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Vishnu were present on the occasion.

