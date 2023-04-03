Farmers call off 'rail roko' protest after talks with admin in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Farmers' group Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Monday called off its ''rail roko'' protest following assurances from the district administration regarding their demands.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal met with representatives of KMSC and discussed their demands, following which the protest at the Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was called off.

The farmers had launched the protest on Sunday in support of various demands, including a fair compensation for their land acquired for road projects and crop loss due to inclement weather.

Six trains were cancelled on Monday due to the ''rail roko'' protest.

Earlier in the day, the protesters had parked their tractors on the railway tracks at the station and raised slogans against the Centre and the Punjab government.

Besides seeking a fair amount for land acquired for road projects, the farmers are also demanding a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for crop loss due to untimely rains and hailstorms in the state.

They are also seeking a relaxation in the norms for the procurement of wheat for the central pool.

Untimely rains, hailstorms and high-velocity winds have damaged wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab. The state government has already announced a 25-per cent hike in compensation for crop loss due to the vagaries of weather.

The protesters also said they want the state government to waive the interest on farm loans and defer the loan installments by six months.

The state government should expedite the process of special ''girdawari'' (revenue survey) for the assessment of crop loss and ensure that the farmers are compensated at the earliest, they had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)