Ladli Bahna Sena will be formed for protection of women: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Ladli Bahna Sena would be formed in every village for the protection of women in the state. "Women should live with self-respect. Atrocities will not be allowed on the land of Madhya Pradesh. To make women strong, Ladli Bahna Sena will be formed in every village. Sisters will be involved in this, who will work for the safety of women," Chouhan said.

He made the remark while addressing a program of Mukhya Mantri Bhu Adhikar (Chief Minister Residential Land Rights) patra distribution and Women's Conference in Betul district on Monday. Chouhan further said that Tapti Corridor would be built in Multai. Its complete outline would be prepared. He also announced to name institutions after revolutionaries. The Chief Minister dedicated and performed bhoomi-pujan of development works worth over Rs 680 crore on the occasion.

He also said, "Ladli Bahna Yojana is not a ritual but it heralds social revolution in the state. Earlier Ladli Laxmi Yojana was started. Now the Ladli Bahna scheme has been started for the sisters. If the sisters are prosperous then the family will be prosperous. The scheme will bring prosperity in their life. Women are being given their rights in Madhya Pradesh and their dignity is being taken care of. The pension of elderly women will be increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1000." "I am always ready for the welfare of women. Many decisions have been taken by the state government for the empowerment of women. Reservation has been given to women in Panchayat and urban bodies elections for political empowerment and to provide opportunities in government services, 50 percent reservation has been arranged in teacher recruitment and 30 percent in police recruitment. The state government gives exemption in the registration fee for getting the land registered in the name of a woman," the CM said.

Chouhan added that under the Mukhya Mantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana, all the homeless would be given free land for living. No one would remain homeless. The benefits of resources are being passed on to the last person. The tribal class is also being given the right over water, forest and land. Under the PESA rule, the disputes of the village are being settled in the village itself by the Peace and Disputes Redressal Committee in the Gram Sabha in the Panchayats, he added. (ANI)

