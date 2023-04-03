Left Menu

Ladli Bahna Sena will be formed for protection of women: MP CM Chouhan

"Women should live with self-respect, atrocities will not be allowed on the land of Madhya Pradesh. To make women strong, Ladli Bahna Sena will be formed in every village. Sisters will be involved in this, who will work for the safety of women," Chouhan said.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:15 IST
Ladli Bahna Sena will be formed for protection of women: MP CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Ladli Bahna Sena would be formed in every village for the protection of women in the state. "Women should live with self-respect. Atrocities will not be allowed on the land of Madhya Pradesh. To make women strong, Ladli Bahna Sena will be formed in every village. Sisters will be involved in this, who will work for the safety of women," Chouhan said.

He made the remark while addressing a program of Mukhya Mantri Bhu Adhikar (Chief Minister Residential Land Rights) patra distribution and Women's Conference in Betul district on Monday. Chouhan further said that Tapti Corridor would be built in Multai. Its complete outline would be prepared. He also announced to name institutions after revolutionaries. The Chief Minister dedicated and performed bhoomi-pujan of development works worth over Rs 680 crore on the occasion.

He also said, "Ladli Bahna Yojana is not a ritual but it heralds social revolution in the state. Earlier Ladli Laxmi Yojana was started. Now the Ladli Bahna scheme has been started for the sisters. If the sisters are prosperous then the family will be prosperous. The scheme will bring prosperity in their life. Women are being given their rights in Madhya Pradesh and their dignity is being taken care of. The pension of elderly women will be increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1000." "I am always ready for the welfare of women. Many decisions have been taken by the state government for the empowerment of women. Reservation has been given to women in Panchayat and urban bodies elections for political empowerment and to provide opportunities in government services, 50 percent reservation has been arranged in teacher recruitment and 30 percent in police recruitment. The state government gives exemption in the registration fee for getting the land registered in the name of a woman," the CM said.

Chouhan added that under the Mukhya Mantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana, all the homeless would be given free land for living. No one would remain homeless. The benefits of resources are being passed on to the last person. The tribal class is also being given the right over water, forest and land. Under the PESA rule, the disputes of the village are being settled in the village itself by the Peace and Disputes Redressal Committee in the Gram Sabha in the Panchayats, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023