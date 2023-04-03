"Show even one Delhi govt school where 90 pc students have failed": Education Minister Atishi on BJP's allegations

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation that 96 pc students of a Delhi government school have failed and the government is trying to get them passed. Atishi said that BJP is spreading misinformation about the results of the government schools of Delhi and challenged them to show one such school in Delhi where over 90 per cent of the children have failed in any grade.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Rambir Singh Bidhuri alleged that 96 per cent of present students of a Delhi government school have not passed in Class 9 and 11 exams. Sachdeva said, "96 per cent students of a Delhi government school have not passed in Class 9 and 11 exams. Now the government has asked the teachers to prepare fake results. We have also demanded LG VK Saxena to order an inquiry into the matter."

Responding to media persons on the allegations of the BJP, Education Minister Atishi said, "BJP leaders are only capable of spreading misinformation in the media and concocting lies. They do not bother to fix the government schools in the states that are run by them and pointed out how the schools in BJP-ruled states function under classrooms made of tin sheds and with the least amount of basic facilities." "Kejriwal Government is doing everything in its control to improve the government schools in Delhi and children over here have been leaving private schools to join government schools in the National Capital. The issue with the leaders of the BJP is that if these leaders were themselves educated, then they would be able to read the order of the Department of Education."

She said, "If they had just read the simple order of the DoE, then they would have understood that there is a very simple process of rechecking. This is done to ensure that there is no error in uploading the marks given to the system. The process of correction of mark sheets is such that the marks are first written on the answer sheets, then written in the records and later also updated online." "There is a very small possibility of being an error and therefore before the start of the next academic session, a recheck is usually done. There is nothing new in this process and it is done every year in the government schools of Delhi to ensure that marks of practical exams also are given correctly," she added.

The Education Minister said, "Rechecking is a routine process that every government school in Delhi and every educational institution around the world indulges in and if doing this is a crime then every educational institution around the world is involved in it." "We don't know how many BJP leaders went to a school or a college. They anyway refuse to show their degrees nowadays, so we are unsure about their educational qualifications. If they had really attended college, then they would know that the process of rechecking is a common one across the world," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)