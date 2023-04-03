Left Menu

Kerala: Probe to be intensified against activities of drug mafia, says Kochi Commissioner

Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman said that the investigation will be intensified against the activities of the drug mafia in cities including Kochi. He said this while inaugurating an exhibition names, 'Drug Usage in youth' as part of 'Ente Keralam- Mega Exhibition' organised by the State Government.

He further said that "students, including girls, are the targets of such mafias. It is the responsibility of every individual not only the Police and Excise Departments to fight against the drug mafia and save society. For that, children should be educated against drugs at an early age." The seminar was jointly organised by the State Police and the Excise Department.

The Mega Exhibition was organised by the State Government as part of the two-year celebrations of the LDF Government. K Sethuraman, who took charge as Kochi City Police Commissioner on January 1st 2023, asserted earlier while joining that, "our priority is to ensure that no child from now on becomes an addict to drugs. That is our goal. We will work to ensure that." (ANI)

