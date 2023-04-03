Tunisia starts procedures for appointment of new ambassador in Damascus - Statement
Tunisia's President Kais Saeed gave instructions on Monday to his minister of foreign affairs to initiate procedures that would appoint a new ambassador in the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the Tunisian presidency's official account on Facebook.
