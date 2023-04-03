Left Menu

Kotkapura Firing incident: Punjab Police SIT urges people to share information

Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident on Monday invited people to share any additional information related to the case.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:57 IST
Kotkapura Firing incident: Punjab Police SIT urges people to share information
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident on Monday invited people to share any additional information related to the case. Earlier, SIT head Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) L K Yadav had asked people to share relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case by personally meeting him in his office in Chandigarh on March 16, 23 and 30.

However, March 30 was a holiday on account of Ram Navami. Incidents of theft of the 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book being found in Bargari had triggered protests in Faridkot in 2015.

Notably, the investigations of the Kotkapura Firing incident, which took place on October 14, 2015, have reached the final stage. The ADGP said that people can also share information in this regard by sending a message on WhatsApp no 9875983237, or by emailing at ID newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com.

Any input or information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest, he added. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their kind cooperation with the SIT in the discharge of the sacred responsibility entrusted to SIT.

Pertinently, on the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh, the State Government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of three Senior officers including ADGP LK Yadav, IG Rakesh Agrawal, and SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana to investigate the Kotkapura firing incident. The SIT has submitted its first Challan in the Court on February 24, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023