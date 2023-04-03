Left Menu

Police arrests accused for sexually assaulting YouTube anchor

A man was arrested in the case of sexually assaulting a YouTube channel anchor.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in the case of sexually assaulting a YouTube channel anchor. 33-year-old Nitin Paulson, son of Paulson, was arrested by the Hill Palace police at Kochi. The accused is a native of the Thrissur district.

As per the police, the case pertains that the YouTube anchor, who is a native of Kozhikode and was sexually assaulted with a promise of marriage. The accused, who was working as an assistant manager in a private telecom company in Kochi, met the young woman through Instagram, then he took her to a flat in Thrippunithura with a promise of marriage and after the rape, he left the flat with the woman's car. On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered and the investigation was started. The accused was hiding in different places.

A police team led by Hill Palace Police Station Inspector V Gopakumar and Assistant Sub Inspector Rajeev Nath, Civil Police Office Shyam R Menon arrested the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

