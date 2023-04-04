Left Menu

SAD chief seeks Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss due to inclement weather

Untimely rains, hailstorm and high-velocity winds have caused damage to wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab.Badal said the Aam Aadmi Party AAP government had promised to give compensation immediately after crop damage on the Delhi Model and should keep its promise instead of delaying the assessment procedure to deny relief to farmers as it had done last year also.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:01 IST
SAD chief seeks Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss due to inclement weather
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday sought immediate release of compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers whose wheat crop was destroyed by untimely rain and hailstorms.

“The complete destruction of the wheat crop in nearly half of the state is there for all to see. It has also been corroborated by agricultural experts,” said Badal in a statement here.

“What was he (Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann) waiting for?” Badal asked. Untimely rains, hailstorm and high-velocity winds have caused damage to wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab.

Badal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had promised to give compensation immediately after crop damage on the 'Delhi Model' and should keep its promise instead of “delaying” the assessment procedure to deny relief to farmers as it had done last year also. “Farmers have not received compensation for damage done to wheat and cotton crops last year which should also be given immediately,” he added.

Badal said the SAD will launch an agitation in case “injustice” was done to farmers. He also demanded that compensation for farm labourers be increased to Rs 10,000 per acre and losses suffered by leaseholders be taken into account.

Badal demanded that the AAP government take up the issue of value cuts which farmers feared would be put on their wheat harvest with the central government immediately. “The central government should be asked not to put any value cuts on excess moisture and discoloration of grains due to the special circumstances,” said Badal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023