Left Menu

Lithuania offers carve-outs to EU sceptics over Russia nuclear sanctions

A new Lithuanian bid to push the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear energy industry includes proposed exemptions for Hungary and a two-year period to phase out existing contracts, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:03 IST
Lithuania offers carve-outs to EU sceptics over Russia nuclear sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

A new Lithuanian bid to push the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear energy industry includes proposed exemptions for Hungary and a two-year period to phase out existing contracts, according to a document seen by Reuters. Unlike similar proposals by the EU's Russia hawks earlier on, the latest plan from Vilnius includes a nuanced approach, an apparent attempt to win over sceptics in Budapest and elsewhere.

"It is proposed to introduce individual restrictive measures for Rosatom," says the policy proposal dated March 17, which has not been released publicly. "In addition, it is appropriate to introduce a derogation on the basis of which operations, contracts or other agreements concluded with Rosatom could be still executed for a fixed period of time allowing European Union member states to complete the execution of these contracts or other agreements."

The document proposed setting that at two years. The EU slapped 10 rounds of sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine in Febraury, 2022, but hundreds of millions of euros worth of trade with Russia's nuclear energy industry has not been directly affected.

All EU countries must agree for the bloc to impose sanctions and Budapest - where Rosatom is to expand the Paks nuclear power plant - has vowed to oppose any curbs on Russian nuclear energy industry. The Lithuanian proposal sought to address that by offering Budapest specific carve-outs of up to nine years for Paks.

Otherwise, the sanctions proposed by Lithuania would ban new investments in Russia's civil nuclear energy sector, prevent new cooperation agreements with Rosatom, and end imports of enriched uranium from Russia, with opt-outs for France and others who have running contracts there. The detail of the proposal is reported here for the first time.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis spoke of it in broader terms on arriving for talks with his EU peers in Brussels on March 20. He said the plan amounted to "an onion approach". "That means that it has a lot of layers to choose from. We can peel all those that we cannot... agree upon," he told reporters.

"But still there are things that we can sanction when it comes to board members, it can be new contracts, it can be a lot of things taking into consideration those countries who have existing contracts and existing projects that need to be safeguarded."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023