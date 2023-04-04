Left Menu

"CM has no remorse..." AIMIM chief Owaisi attacks Nitish Kumar govt over communal clashes in Bihar

Condemning the communal flare up in Bihar during the Ram Navami festivities, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government and said the Chief Minister still has no remorse.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:56 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the communal flare up in Bihar during the Ram Navami festivities, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government and said the Chief Minister still has no remorse. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also termed the episode in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif a "complete failure" of the State government and alleged that they didn't stop the violence, despite having reports that such a situation might develop.

"Whenever there is violence in a State, the responsibility for it falls on the State government. Madrasa Azizia in Biharsharif was set ablaze, and shops of Muslim minorities were targeted. This clearly shows that there's planning behind it. Bihar's Nitish and Tejaswi government knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was a disturbance there. He (CM Nitish Kumar) has no remorse, he even attended an Iftar yesterday," Owaisi said in a press conference here. "Just tweeting about the incident will not work. You are in power, you are a minister, and you are sharing power, why don't you inspect that place, why haven't you announced compensation yet, why haven't initiated action against those, policemen, in whose presence this violence took place?" Owaisi said, adding that this is their (government's) complete failure and we condemn this.

On the Bengal violence, he said, it (law and order) is a responsibility of the State government. The violence is a complete failure of the state government. "And those who take out their procession, it is also their duty to not allow any violence," he added.

Both West Bengal and Bihar saw communal clashes during the Ram Navami celebrations. Incidents of violence, arson and stone pelting were reported in these states. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were also enforced in parts of these states in the wake of the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

