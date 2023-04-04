Left Menu

Kerala Police rescue newborn baby abandoned in a bucket in Chengannur

According to police, after giving birth at home, the mother came to the hospital and informed the hospital about the fact that the baby was left in a bucket thinking it was dead.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:05 IST
Kerala Police rescue newborn baby abandoned in a bucket in Chengannur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have rescued a newborn baby abandoned by its mother in a bucket inside the bathroom in Chengannur in the Alappuzha district of Kerala, officials said on Tuesday. According to police, after giving birth at home, the mother came to the hospital and informed the hospital about the fact that the baby was left in a bucket as she thought it was dead.

The hospital authorities informed the police and after that, the police reached the house, rescued the baby, and brought it to the hospital. Chengannur police took the newborn baby alive to the hospital after its mother left it in a bucket in the bathroom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023