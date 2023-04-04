Left Menu

Italian consortium likely to build Sicily bridge -Min

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-04-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 19:33 IST
Italian consortium likely to build Sicily bridge -Min
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Italian-led consortium is likely to get the nod to build the ambitious Messina bridge, which will connect Sicily to the mainland, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.

The consortium, led by Italian group WeBuild, won the original 2006 tender, but the plan was subsequently withdrawn over concerns about the cost.

The new nationalist government has revived the project, and although it was receiving a lot of interest from foreign companies, Salvini said he thought the original Italian group would keep the contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023