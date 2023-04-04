Left Menu

Palamaneru police arrests three persons for selling ganja in Andhra's Chittoor

Palamaneru Police arrested three persons for selling ganja in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 19:34 IST
Palamaneru police arrests three persons for selling ganja in Andhra's Chittoor
Palamaneru police arrests three persons for selling ganja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Palamaneru Police arrested three persons for selling ganja in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. DSP Sudhakar Reddy said that information was received that a man from Palamaneru was selling ganja from whom the police seized 2 kg of ganja.

Upon his interrogation, information was received of the selling of ganja from another person named Sheikh Salim. The police seized the drug and arrested the person. Salim gave the information that another person was involved in the sale of ganja.

The police arrested Gangavaram Mandal, the third person and seized 2 kg of ganja from him. A total of 10 kg of ganja was seized from three persons and an auto and a two-wheeler were also seized from their, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023