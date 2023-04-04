Union Secretary releases Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency annual report 2022-23

Union Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Alkesh Kumar Sharma on Tuesday released the first annual report 2022-23 of Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), IT department. Speaking on occasion, Abhishek Sharma said that this report highlights some of the innovative digital initiatives undertaken successfully by JaKeGA in the year 2022-23.

Union Secretary appreciated the efforts being taken up by the UT administration to promote digital governance in the region. He interacted with the batch of officers undergoing Cyber security training at NIELIT, officers of JaKeGA and the Information Technology Department.

CEO JaKeGA, Abhishek Sharma, Director NIELIT, Shameem Khan, the JaKeGA team and officials of the IT department were present on occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)